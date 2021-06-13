Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLKP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $950.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.53%.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.