Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 47.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.79 million. Analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

