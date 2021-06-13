Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $48.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

