Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 14,980 Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Frank’s International worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $3.39 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

