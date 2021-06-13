Pilgrim Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:PGPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pilgrim Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:PGPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 216.5% from the May 13th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,702,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PGPM stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,061. Pilgrim Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Pilgrim Petroleum Company Profile
