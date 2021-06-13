Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 173.3% in May

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the May 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 2,946,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,741,892. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

