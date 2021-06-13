Philip Pyle Sells 58,334 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $155,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00.

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $18.12 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 430,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GATO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

