Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells $2,467,300.00 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $22.80 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

