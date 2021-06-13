Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 19,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,545. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

