Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €182.33 ($214.51).

A number of brokerages have commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down €1.25 ($1.47) during trading on Friday, hitting €178.50 ($210.00). 417,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €174.43. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

