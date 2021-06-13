PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

