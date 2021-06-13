Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PEGRY opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.42.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

