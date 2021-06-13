Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.23. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 22,369 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $905.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 157,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 49,158 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.