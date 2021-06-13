PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

