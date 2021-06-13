PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars.

