PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of PCCW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 7,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. PCCW has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70.
About PCCW
