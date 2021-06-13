PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PCCW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 7,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. PCCW has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

