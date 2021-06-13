PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $271.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

