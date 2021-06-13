PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 681.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.45. 4,494,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The company has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

