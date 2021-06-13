PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00782486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00085138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.42 or 0.08075830 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

