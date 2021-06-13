Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,925,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

