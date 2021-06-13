Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.