Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 3,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,855,000 after buying an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

