Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,285 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 518,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.