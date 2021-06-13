Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,051 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $822.72 million, a P/E ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

