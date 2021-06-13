Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Price Down 4%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 4,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 459,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

The stock has a market cap of $503.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

