Parachute Price Hits $0.0104 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $218,935.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001361 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,849,338 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.