Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.31 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $18.81 or 0.00050904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

