Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,988 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $21,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $498.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $375.37 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 382.13, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,654 shares of company stock worth $16,420,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

