Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,844 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104,844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,386,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $247.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.