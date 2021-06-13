Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,480 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

