Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 110,306 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 376.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,306 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

NYSE SRE opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $142.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

