Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $879,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEDG opened at $243.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

