Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.90 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

