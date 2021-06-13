Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 1,600 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Generac stock opened at $349.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

