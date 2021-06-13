Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $50,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.41. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

