Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 509,179 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.96% of Ping Identity worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 75,220 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 1,736.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

PING stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.33 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,749,985 shares of company stock worth $135,699,646 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

