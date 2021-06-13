Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.24. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

