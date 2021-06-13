Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXBDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:OXBDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

