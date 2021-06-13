Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

