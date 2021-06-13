Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Lucira Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.78 -$211.90 million $0.29 76.14 Lucira Health $270,000.00 804.26 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.36

Lucira Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

