Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Up 141.8% in May

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the May 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ORPH traded down $11.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 42,176,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74. Orphazyme A/S has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $77.77.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.