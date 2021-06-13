Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Buys C$17,250.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,483,500.

Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$634.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1,133.33. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.65.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

