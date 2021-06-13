Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Buys C$17,250.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) Director Robert George Friesen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,483,500.
Shares of CVE OCO opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$634.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1,133.33. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.65.
About Oroco Resource
Further Reading: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.