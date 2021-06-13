Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis Purchases 137,500 Shares

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$50,627.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,554,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,044,982.80.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 100,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

OGO opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Organto Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$94.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

