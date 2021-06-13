OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) PT Raised to C$3.75

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $948.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

