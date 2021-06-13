Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Short Interest Update

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the May 13th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,005,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Organicell Regenerative Medicine news, CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $55,350.00. Also, major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,751,374 shares of company stock worth $625,447 over the last quarter.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

Shares of BPSR opened at $0.14 on Friday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.