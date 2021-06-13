Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OPHLF opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.