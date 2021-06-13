Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

OPHLF opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.34. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.