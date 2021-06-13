OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 13,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $64.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OMRON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

