Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.25.

OMCL stock opened at $139.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 180.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.19.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

