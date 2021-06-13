Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Critical Survey

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 78.80 -$6.78 million N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 73.47 $29.40 million ($0.43) -67.95

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Pacific Biosciences of California, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a collaboration with Invitae Corporation to develop ultra-high-throughput clinical whole genome sequencing platform. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

