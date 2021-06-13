Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Sold by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC cut its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,591 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.55% of Old Point Financial worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 29.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Old Point Financial Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.