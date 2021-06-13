Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 490,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,010,000 after acquiring an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

